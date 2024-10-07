Monday, October 7, 2024
In addition to the self-storage property, the project will be home to Little Sunshine Playhouse & Playschool and Scooter’s Coffee.
Hernandez Development, XSITE Real Estate to Build 882-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Naperville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Hernandez Development and XSITE Real Estate have received the site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Department of DuPage County for a Class A self-storage facility in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Plans for the 120,300-square-foot project include a three-story, climate-controlled self-storage facility with 882 units as well as a one-story Little Sunshine Playhouse & Playschool and a drive-thru-only Scooter’s Coffee. CubeSmart will manage the self-storage portion. According to the development team, the Naperville area currently offers 6.07 square feet of self-storage per person, while the average utilization rate as an indicator of equilibrium is 8.44 square feet. A timeline for construction was not provided.

