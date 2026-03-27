Hero’s Journey to Open 19,500 SF Flagship Gym in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Hero’s Journey, a technology-driven fitness concept, will open a 19,500-square-foot flagship gym in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans 1,500 square feet on the ground floor and 18,000 square feet on the lower level of the retail condo at 225 Fifth Ave. Jesse Wolff and Matthew Schuss of JLL represented the landlord, CIM Group, in the lease negotiations in conjunction with the owner’s in-house leasing team. Cassie Durand and Aylin Gucalp of CBRE represented Hero’s Journey. An opening date was not announced.