Herrick Feinstein Signs 76,849 SF Office Lease at Two Park Avenue in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Herrick Feinstein LLP has signed a 76,849-square-foot office lease at Two Park Avenue, a 1 million-square-foot building in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The space spans the entire 14th floor and part of the 15th floor of the building, which recently underwent a capital improvement program. Tara Stacom, Mitchell Arkin, Peter Trivelas and Mike Tranfalia of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. John Wheeler and Peter Riguardi of JLL represented the tenant.

