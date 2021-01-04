REBusinessOnline

Hersha Hospitality Sells 192-Room Sheraton Hotel in New Castle, Delaware

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Delaware, Hospitality, Northeast

Sheraton-Wilmington-South-Delaware

The Sheraton Wilmington South hotel in New Castle, Delaware, totals 192 rooms. The property opened in 2011.

NEW CASTLE, DEL. — Pennsylvania-based Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) has sold the 192-room Sheraton Wilmington South hotel in New Castle, located south of Philadelphia. The six-story building was constructed in 2011 and renovated in 2020. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and 9,167 square feet of meeting and event space. Jeffrey Davis, Blaise Fletcher, Stephen VanLeer, K.C. Patel, Nikhil Chuchra and Desmund Delaney of JLL represented Hersha Hospitality Trust in the sale of the property to New Castle County.

