Hersha Hospitality Trust Sells 112-Room Holiday Inn Hotel in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Pennsylvania-based Hersha Hospitality Trust has sold the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boston, located at 250 Monsignor O’Brien Highway in Cambridge. Cyrus Vazifdar, Jay Morrow, Michael Tormey and Alex Yiankes of Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) represented Hersha Hospitality in the transaction. Additionally, HWE’s capital markets team sourced acquisition financing for the undisclosed buyer.