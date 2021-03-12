REBusinessOnline

Hersha Hospitality Trust Sells 112-Room Holiday Inn Hotel in Cambridge

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Pennsylvania-based Hersha Hospitality Trust has sold the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boston, located at 250 Monsignor O’Brien Highway in Cambridge. Cyrus Vazifdar, Jay Morrow, Michael Tormey and Alex Yiankes of Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) represented Hersha Hospitality in the transaction. Additionally, HWE’s capital markets team sourced acquisition financing for the undisclosed buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  