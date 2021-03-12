REBusinessOnline

Hersha Hospitality Trust Sells 140-Room Hotel in Miami’s Coconut Grove Neighborhood

The Residence Inn by Marriott is 14 miles from Miami Beach and 5.6 miles from Miami International Airport.

MIAMI — Hersha Hospitality Trust has sold the Residence Inn by Marriott, a three-building, 140-room hotel at 2835 Tigertail Ave. in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. John Crotty, Michael Fay, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fé, Emily Brais and Berkley Bloodworth of Avison Young represented the seller in the transaction. AB Asset Management purchased the hotel for an undisclosed price.

Situated at the intersection of Tigertail Avenue and Mary Street, the hotel sits on over two acres. The property is 14 miles from Miami Beach and 5.6 miles from Miami International Airport.

