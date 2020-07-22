REBusinessOnline

Hershey to Open 1 MSF Warehouse, Packaging Center in South Annville, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Northeast, Pennsylvania

SOUTH ANNVILLE, PA. — Hershey Co. will open a 1 million-square-foot warehouse and packaging center in South Annville, a suburb of Harrisburg that is located near the candy manufacturer’s headquarters. According to lebtown.com, which covers Lebanon County, Pa., construction is slated to begin this month, and the project is expected to create as many as 500 new jobs.

