Hertha Metals Signs 18,017 SF Industrial Lease in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, TEXAS — Hertha Metals, a provider of sustainable steelmaking solutions, has signed an 18,017-square-foot industrial lease at Northstar Industrial Park in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The 79-acre development currently houses five buildings and could ultimately feature up to 750,000 square feet of distribution and manufacturing space once the undeveloped 31.5 acres are built out. Drew Coupe and Dawson Smith of Avison Young represented the landlord, BAUER Group, in the lease negotiations. John Hornbuckle of Cypressbrook Co. represented the tenant.