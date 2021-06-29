REBusinessOnline

Hertz Investment Group Acquires 422-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Northwest Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based Hertz Investment Group has acquired a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 422 units in Austin. The portfolio consists of the 132-unit Amor, the 130-unit Feliz and the 160-unit Vida, all of which were built in the 1980s and are located in northwest Austin. The unit mix includes 52 studio, 234 one-bedroom and 136 two-bedroom apartments. Hertz Investment Group plans to implement a capital improvement program across the portfolio. Interior renovations will include quartz countertops, updated vinyl plank flooring and new plumbing. Building exteriors will receive new roofing, courtyard areas with fire pits, new fencing and the additions of dog parks and playgrounds.

