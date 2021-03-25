Hertz Investment Group Opens Connect Hub Coworking at 400 Poydras Tower in New Orleans

Connect Hub is one of 80 tenants at 400 Poydras Tower, which has other tenants including IMTT, Accruent, Entercom, Regions Bank and Reily Foods.

NEW ORLEANS — Hertz Investment Group has opened a new coworking space in New Orleans called Connect Hub Coworking at 400 Poydras Tower. The space is situated on the ninth floor within Hertz’s 400 Poydras Tower, a 32-story, 620,000-square-foot office building in the city’s central business district. Hertz invested about $1 million into the project.

According to Jim Ingram, chief investment officer of Hertz, the property is offering desk-to-office options for remote workers, those splitting time between home, field and/or office and growing businesses in need of flexible lease agreements. The property offers offices suites ranging from 100 square feet to 100,000 square feet, as well as fiber internet, conference rooms and onsite management. Connect Hub is one of 80 tenants at 400 Poydras Tower. 400 Poydras Tower tenants include IMTT, Accruent, Entercom, Regions Bank and Reily Foods.

Hertz Investment Group is a real estate investment firm based in Woodland Hills, Calif. The company currently operates seven properties in New Orleans, including First Bank and Trust Tower, Poydras Center and 400 Poydras Tower.