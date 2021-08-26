Herzing University to Move National Headquarters to The Avenue in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Herzing University has unveiled plans to move its national headquarters to The Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. Herzing expects to move from its current suburban location to The Avenue by the first quarter of 2022 and will occupy nearly 22,000 square feet. The Avenue is a 333,000-square-foot mixed-use project by Hempel Real Estate and Interstate Development Co. Herzing is a private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states as well as an online division. The university offers degrees in professions such as nursing, technology, business and healthcare. Colliers International represented Herzing in its new lease and will also market Herzing’s Menomonee Falls property for sale. Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented ownership of The Avenue.