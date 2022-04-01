REBusinessOnline

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Sells 2 MSF Former Campus in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

Hewlett-Packard-Enterprise-Houston

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's former office and industrial campus in Houston totals 2 million square feet. The tech giant has relocated to CityPlace at Springwoods Village on Houston's northern outskirts.

HOUSTON — Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) has sold its 2 million-square-foot former office and industrial campus in Houston. Built between 1984 and 1988, the campus comprises five office buildings, two manufacturing/distribution buildings and four structures that house maintenance and/or amenity space. Amenities include a cafeteria, fitness center, employee lounges, conference rooms, coffee/snack bars and an outdoor covered pavilion with a kitchen area for events. The property also features five parking garages, which along with surface lots total 5,229 spaces. Kevin McConn, Rick Goings, Ronnie Deyo, Beau Bellow and Ethan Goldberg of JLL represented HPE, which recently relocated to CityPlace at Springwoods Village. Boyd Commercial represented the buyer, an affiliate of Florida-based alcoholic beverage wholesaler Mexcor International that owns an adjacent building and will occupy a portion of the campus.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  