Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Sells 2 MSF Former Campus in Houston

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's former office and industrial campus in Houston totals 2 million square feet. The tech giant has relocated to CityPlace at Springwoods Village on Houston's northern outskirts.

HOUSTON — Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) has sold its 2 million-square-foot former office and industrial campus in Houston. Built between 1984 and 1988, the campus comprises five office buildings, two manufacturing/distribution buildings and four structures that house maintenance and/or amenity space. Amenities include a cafeteria, fitness center, employee lounges, conference rooms, coffee/snack bars and an outdoor covered pavilion with a kitchen area for events. The property also features five parking garages, which along with surface lots total 5,229 spaces. Kevin McConn, Rick Goings, Ronnie Deyo, Beau Bellow and Ethan Goldberg of JLL represented HPE, which recently relocated to CityPlace at Springwoods Village. Boyd Commercial represented the buyer, an affiliate of Florida-based alcoholic beverage wholesaler Mexcor International that owns an adjacent building and will occupy a portion of the campus.