Friday, March 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Heyday Sun Prairie is slated to open later this spring or early summer.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentMidwestSingle-Family RentalWisconsin

Heyday Begins Pre-Leasing for 170-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. — Heyday has launched pre-leasing efforts for Heyday Sun Prairie, a 170-unit build-to-rent community in the Madison suburb of Sun Prairie. Completion is slated for later this spring or early summer. The 41-acre, pet-friendly community features activated open spaces and walking paths. Each of the single-family attached rental homes features ample storage, private patios, high-speed electric vehicle charging outlets in garages, multipurpose rooms and built-in desks. Daniel Management Group will serve as the property manager. Heyday has additional projects planned in Wisconsin, such as a 130-unit built-to-rent community in Oak Creek that is slated to open in late 2024.

You may also like

Silverstein Completes $60M in Renovations to U.S. Bank...

MBK, Haseko Begin Construction of 315-Unit Zia Apartments...

UrbanStreet Group Buys 17-Acre Parcel in Goodyear, Arizona...

ALMQUIST Signs 21 Tenants to River Street Marketplace...

Durst Organization Completes Lease-Up of 70-Story Apartment Tower...

Urby Delivers Final Phase of 641-Unit Apartment Community...

Burkentine Opens 134-Unit Multifamily Complex in New Freedom,...

Transwestern Negotiates Three Office Leases Totaling 45,242 SF...

KNOWiNK Opens New 16,000 SF Office Headquarters in...