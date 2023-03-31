Heyday Begins Pre-Leasing for 170-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. — Heyday has launched pre-leasing efforts for Heyday Sun Prairie, a 170-unit build-to-rent community in the Madison suburb of Sun Prairie. Completion is slated for later this spring or early summer. The 41-acre, pet-friendly community features activated open spaces and walking paths. Each of the single-family attached rental homes features ample storage, private patios, high-speed electric vehicle charging outlets in garages, multipurpose rooms and built-in desks. Daniel Management Group will serve as the property manager. Heyday has additional projects planned in Wisconsin, such as a 130-unit built-to-rent community in Oak Creek that is slated to open in late 2024.