Heyday Breaks Ground on 130-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Suburban Milwaukee

OAK CREEK, WIS. — Heyday has broken ground on Heyday Oak Creek, a 130-unit build-to-rent community in the Milwaukee suburb of Oak Creek. The project marks Heyday’s second build-to-rent community in Wisconsin. Floor plans come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 832 to 1,701 square feet. Each residence features an attached two-car garage with personal electric vehicle charging outlets. Private patios or covered porches accompany each home. Residents have access to bike and walking paths as well as a dog parka and community garden. Leasing is slated to begin in early 2024.