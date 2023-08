SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. — Heyday has opened the first phase of Heyday Sun Prairie, a 170-unit build-to-rent community in the Madison suburb of Sun Prairie. Homes feature attached garages with electric vehicle charging outlets, private patios, keyless entry and green spaces. Monthly rents range from $1,700 for one-bedroom homes to $2,800 for three-bedroom homes. New leases include a six-month membership to nearby Sun Prairie Athletic Club. Daniel Management Group is the property manager.