HG Management Opens 110-Room TownePlace Suites Hotel in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

ORLANDO, FLA. — HG Management affiliate 51 Columbia Hotel Property LLC has opened TownPlace Suites by Marriott, a 110-room hotel in Orlando’s South Orange district. The hotel offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, flat-screen TVs and work areas. Hotel amenities include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, meeting room, laundry facilities, Wi-Fi and a business center. The asset is situated at 51 Columbia St., one mile south of downtown Orlando. Naples, Fla.-based Naples Hotel Group will manage the property.

