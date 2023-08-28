Monday, August 28, 2023
HGI Acquires New Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for $64.4M

by John Nelson

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Harbor Group International (HGI) has acquired Artisan Carolina Forest, a 276-unit apartment community located in Myrtle Beach, for $64.4 million. Developed in 2022, the property is located directly off SC Highway 31. Amenities at Artisan Carolina Forest include a swimming pool with a TV lounge and cabanas, dog park, electrical vehicle charging stations, a fitness and yoga center and coworking and conference rooms. John Currin and Andrea Howard of Northmarq brokered the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

