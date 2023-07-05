Wednesday, July 5, 2023
HGI Acquires Newly Built Multifamily Community in West Palm Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Harbor Group International (HGI) has acquired Pine Ridge, a 288-unit multifamily community in West Palm Beach. Developed by Resia earlier this year, the property features apartments in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool and children’s play area. HGI will assume the in-place, floating-rate construction debt on the property, with plans to refinance with permanent fixed-rate debt once leasing is completed. Hampton Beebe and Avery Klann of Newmark brokered the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

