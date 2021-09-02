REBusinessOnline

HGI, Cammeby’s Acquire 5,302-Unit Workforce Housing Portfolio in New Jersey for $1B

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

NEW JERSEY — A joint venture between affiliates of Harbor Group International (HGI) and Cammeby’s International Group has acquired a portfolio of 41 workforce housing properties totaling 5,302 units for $1 billion. The properties are located across 14 different cities in various parts of New Jersey. The new ownership will invest approximately $46 million in capital improvements across the portfolio. Eastdil Secured brokered the sale and advised on the debt placement alongside New York City-based Meridian Capital Group. HGI will manage 10 of the properties. The seller was not disclosed.

