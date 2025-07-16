HGI Provides $38.3M Refinancing for Office Building in D.C.’s East End

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Affiliates of Harbor Group International LLC (HGI) have provided a $38.3 million loan for the refinancing of a 12-story office building located at 1250 Eye St. in Washington, D.C.’s East End district. The borrower is Kairos Investment Management Co., which purchased the 180,000-square-foot property in 2023. Kairos plans to use the loan proceeds to refinance existing debt and fund ongoing renovations and enhancements of the property, while also supporting leasing activity.

These enhancements will include a new amenity suite on the 12th floor that Gensler designed that will feature an elevated hospitality lounge, conference center, bar/kitchen and terrace. Renovations include move-in ready office spaces and upgrades to commons areas including the lobby, fitness center, bike room and parking/valet services.