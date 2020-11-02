REBusinessOnline

HGI, Turnbridge Sell 550,000 SF Warehouse in Parsippany, New Jersey, for $85.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

100-Jefferson-Parsippany

The industrial property located at 100 Jefferson Road in Parsippany totals 550,000 square feet.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — A partnership between Harbor Group International (HGI) and Turnbridge Equities has sold a 550,000-square-foot warehouse located at 100 Jefferson Road in the Northern New Jersey city of Parsippany for $85.2 million. The building’s primary tenants are electronics manufacturer PNY Technologies and dietary supplement provider Vitaquest. The partnership acquired the property from PNY Technologies in 2018 in a $60.3 million sale-leaseback deal and implemented a value-add program that brought the occupancy rate from 28 percent to its current mark of 64 percent. The buyer was not disclosed.

