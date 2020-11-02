HGI, Turnbridge Sell 550,000 SF Warehouse in Parsippany, New Jersey, for $85.2M
PARSIPPANY, N.J. — A partnership between Harbor Group International (HGI) and Turnbridge Equities has sold a 550,000-square-foot warehouse located at 100 Jefferson Road in the Northern New Jersey city of Parsippany for $85.2 million. The building’s primary tenants are electronics manufacturer PNY Technologies and dietary supplement provider Vitaquest. The partnership acquired the property from PNY Technologies in 2018 in a $60.3 million sale-leaseback deal and implemented a value-add program that brought the occupancy rate from 28 percent to its current mark of 64 percent. The buyer was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.