REBusinessOnline

HGI, Turnbridge Sell 90,000 SF Industrial Property Leased to Amazon in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between investment and development firms Harbor Group International (HGI) and Turnbridge Equities has sold a 90,000-square-foot industrial property leased to Amazon in Brooklyn. The joint venture acquired the property in 2018, when it was vacant, and invested $2.6 million in capital improvements. Institutional investor BentallGreenOak purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  