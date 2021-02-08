HGI, Turnbridge Sell 90,000 SF Industrial Property Leased to Amazon in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between investment and development firms Harbor Group International (HGI) and Turnbridge Equities has sold a 90,000-square-foot industrial property leased to Amazon in Brooklyn. The joint venture acquired the property in 2018, when it was vacant, and invested $2.6 million in capital improvements. Institutional investor BentallGreenOak purchased the property for an undisclosed price.