HGIT Acquires 249-Unit Hanover Diridon Apartments in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Hines Global Income Trust (HCIT) has purchased Hanover Diridon, a Class A multifamily property in San Jose. The buyer plans to rebrand the asset at Diridon West.

Located at 715 W. Julian St., the seven-story property features 249 apartments in a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts with luxury finishes. Community amenities include a pool with cabanas, rooftop sky deck with cityscape views, fitness center, dog spa, an indoor/outdoor clubhouse and below-grade parking.

Developed in 2021, the property is currently 95 percent leased. Terms of the transaction were not released.