Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
715-W-Julian-St-San-Jose-CA
Located at 715 W. Julian St. in San Jose, Calif., Diridon West features 249 apartments, a pool, rooftop sky deck, fitness center, dog spa, an indoor/outdoor clubhouse and below-grade parking.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

HGIT Acquires 249-Unit Hanover Diridon Apartments in San Jose, California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Hines Global Income Trust (HCIT) has purchased Hanover Diridon, a Class A multifamily property in San Jose. The buyer plans to rebrand the asset at Diridon West.

Located at 715 W. Julian St., the seven-story property features 249 apartments in a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts with luxury finishes. Community amenities include a pool with cabanas, rooftop sky deck with cityscape views, fitness center, dog spa, an indoor/outdoor clubhouse and below-grade parking.

Developed in 2021, the property is currently 95 percent leased. Terms of the transaction were not released.

You may also like

JLL Secures $149M Financing for Southeast Multifamily Portfolio

Berkadia Negotiates $38.5M Sale of Woodmere Trace Apartments...

BWE Arranges $29.5M Construction Loan for Apartment Development...

Eastham Capital, Mosaic Residential Acquire 318-Unit Sola Westchase...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $10.3M Sale of Retail...

Unilev Capital Sells 151,709 SF Tri-City Retail Center...

Tejon Ranch Co. Breaks Ground on 700,000 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Property Marriott...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 93-Unit Seniors Housing Complex...