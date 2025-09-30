HGIT Acquires Office, Retail Development in Houston for $137.5M

HOUSTON — Hines Global Income Trust (HGIT) has acquired Montrose Collective, a 189,000-square-foot office and retail development located just outside of downtown Houston, for $137.5 million. Montrose Collective houses the offices of Live Nation and Pattern Energy, as well as a range of shopping and dining establishments. Montrose Collective was fully leased at the time of sale. John Mooz and Ashley Prasse-Freeman led the transaction for the new ownership on an internal basis. The seller was not disclosed.