HGIT Acquires Office, Retail Development in Houston for $137.5M

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Hines Global Income Trust (HGIT) has acquired Montrose Collective, a 189,000-square-foot office and retail development located just outside of downtown Houston, for $137.5 million. Montrose Collective houses the offices of Live Nation and Pattern Energy, as well as a range of shopping and dining establishments. Montrose Collective was fully leased at the time of sale. John Mooz and Ashley Prasse-Freeman led the transaction for the new ownership on an internal basis. The seller was not disclosed.

