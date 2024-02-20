HGP Acquires Lincoln City Outlets in Oregon for $35.3M

LINCOLN CITY, ORE.— Horizon Group Properties (HGP) has acquired Lincoln City Outlets in Lincoln City, a coastal city approximately 100 miles southwest of Portland. An entity doing business as LC Outlets JV LLC served as joint-venture partner to HGP in the $35.3 million purchase.

The open-air outlet center comprises 50 individual retail, restaurant and venue spaces. Tenants at the property include Nike, Coach, Pendleton, North Face, Eddie Bauer, Scout Northwest Trading Co., Salt and Point Break Fitness. Gilgamesh Brewing also recently opened at the center.

HGP will act as the managing member of the joint venture and handle the leasing, management and marketing of the property. The seller was not disclosed.

“The addition of Lincoln City Outlets aligns with our long-term strategy of acquiring outlet centers in regions that are strong tourist destinations,” says Gary Skoien, president and CEO of HGP.