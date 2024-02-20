Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lincoln City Outlets
Tenants at Lincoln City Outlets in Lincoln City, Ore., include Nike, Coach, North Face and Eddie Bauer.
AcquisitionsOregonRetailWestern

HGP Acquires Lincoln City Outlets in Oregon for $35.3M

by Hayden Spiess

LINCOLN CITY, ORE.— Horizon Group Properties (HGP) has acquired Lincoln City Outlets in Lincoln City, a coastal city approximately 100 miles southwest of Portland. An entity doing business as LC Outlets JV LLC served as joint-venture partner to HGP in the $35.3 million purchase.

The open-air outlet center comprises 50 individual retail, restaurant and venue spaces. Tenants at the property include Nike, Coach, Pendleton, North Face, Eddie Bauer, Scout Northwest Trading Co., Salt and Point Break Fitness. Gilgamesh Brewing also recently opened at the center.

HGP will act as the managing member of the joint venture and handle the leasing, management and marketing of the property. The seller was not disclosed.

“The addition of Lincoln City Outlets aligns with our long-term strategy of acquiring outlet centers in regions that are strong tourist destinations,” says Gary Skoien, president and CEO of HGP. 

You may also like

Sprouts Farmers Market to Open 23,228 SF Store...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio...

Stream Arranges 142,556 SF Industrial Lease in Ontario,...

Essex Realty Group Arranges Sales of Two Multifamily...

ABI Brokers $2.1M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of 67,879 SF...

NavPoint Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Flex Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.4M Sale of IHOP-Occupied...

New Goodyear Industrial Development Targets Fortune 100 Tenants