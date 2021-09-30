REBusinessOnline

HGR Industrial Surplus Signs 184,723 SF Lease at Junction 20/35 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — HGR Industrial Surplus has signed a 184,723-square-foot lease at Junction 20/35, a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial development in Fort Worth. Built in 1989 and renovated in 2021, the property is located at the nexus of Interstates 20 and 35. The owner, Los Angeles-based CIM Group, purchased the asset in 2020. Following this deal, Junction 20/35 is now fully leased.

