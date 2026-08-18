HH Group Acquires 212-Bed Student Housing Property Near George Washington University

WASHINGTON, D.C. — HH Group has acquired Varsity on K, a 212-bed student housing development located near the George Washington University campus in Washington, D.C.’s West End neighborhood. The community offers 197 fully furnished units in studio through three-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, demonstration kitchen, business center, game lounge, package lockers, private study and meeting rooms and an outdoor courtyard with dining areas, grilling stations and a fire pit. The seller and terms of the transaction were not released.

The new ownership plans to begin a comprehensive repositioning program at the property, to include rebranding the community as Haven on K; refreshed common areas; the addition of expanded amenity offerings; and common area, security and building system upgrades. The community will be managed by HH Red Stone, the company’s vertically integrated property management arm.