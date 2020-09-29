REBusinessOnline

HHHunt Breaks Ground on $55M Multifamily Community in Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Communal amenities at Abberly Liberty Crossing will include a fitness center, pool, sundeck, dog park, car charging stations and a car care center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — HHHunt Corp. has broken ground on Abberly Liberty Crossing, a 320-unit multifamily community in Charlotte’s Huntersville area. The developer expects development costs to total more than $55 million. The property will offer one- through three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 792 to 1,499 square feet. Unit interiors will include Shaker-style cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Communal amenities will include a fitness center, pool, sundeck, dog park, car charging stations and a car care center. The complex will be situated near the intersection of Independence Hill and Keith Hill roads, 12 miles north of downtown Charlotte. HHHunt expects to deliver the community by fall 2021.

HHHunt also developed Abberly Woods in Charlotte and Abberly Green in nearby Mooresville.

