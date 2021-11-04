HHHunt Breaks Ground on Two Apartment Communities in North Carolina

CARY AND CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Raleigh-based HHHunt Corp. has broken ground on two apartment communities: Abberly Commons in Charlotte and Abberly Alston in Cary. The two communities total 617 apartments.

Located at 10601 Harrisburg Road in Charlotte, Abberly Commons will include 287 apartments. Slated for completion by the winter of 2023, the property is expected to cost over $56 million to develop.

The other property, Abberly Alston, will include 330 apartment homes with 41 built-to-rent townhomes located at 2124 Alston Ave. in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. The project is expected to cost over $84 million to build and is slated for completion by winter 2023.

Both communities will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes that offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. ADT is a partner on the project so all units will feature an assortment of smart home technology including smart hubs, smart thermostats, monitored security alarms and smart locks.

Community amenities at both properties will include an adrenaline cardio and strength studio with separate studio space; private pool with sundeck and in water seating; outdoor entertainment area; bark park; car care center with car charging stations; valet trash removal; elevator access and a clubhouse that will feature a demo kitchen, technology lounge and billiard and social lounge. Abberly Alston will also specifically include a rooftop entertainment area and public art space.

HHHunt will handle the management and leasing of both communities.