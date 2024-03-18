Monday, March 18, 2024
DevelopmentMixed-UseSoutheastVirginia

HHHunt, GrayCo to Develop 334-Acre Master-Planned Community in Metro Richmond

by John Nelson

MIDLOTHIAN, VA. — A joint venture between HHHunt Cos. and GrayCo will soon develop The Aire at Westchester, a 334-acre master-planned community located at the intersection of the Midlothian Turnpike and State Route 288 in suburban Richmond’s Chesterfield County. The property will house 2,200 residential units and 180,000 square feet of commercial space upon completion.

David Smith of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented GrayCo, which is the landowner, in the joint venture arrangement. HHHunt is the managing partner of the ownership group. HHHunt and GrayCo plan to break ground on Phase I of The Aire at Westchester in the spring.

