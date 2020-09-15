Hibbett Sports Opens 5,600 SF Store at Mall in Morgantown, West Virginia

The new location implements Hibbett Sports’ new store design, which features an open concept, phone charging stations and other amenities for customers to experience.

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Hibbett Sports has opened a 5,600-square-foot store within Morgantown Mall. The Birmingham, Ala.-based sports retailer offers brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Jordan, The North Face and Adidas. The new location implements the company’s new store design, which features an open concept, phone charging stations and other amenities for customers to experience. The mall location also offers online, pick-up in-store and curbside pick-up shopping options. Morgantown Mall is located at 9235 Mall Road, three miles southwest of downtown Morgantown and three miles south of West Virginia University.