Hibbett Sports to Open 7,686 SF Store in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Athletics apparel and equipment retailer Hibbett Sports will open a 7,686-square-foot store at Northwest Crossing Shopping Center, a 181,239-square-foot regional power center in northwest Houston. The opening is scheduled for the fall. Jason Gaines of Sturbridge Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Randy Moudry of Moudry Real Estate Advisors represented Hibbett Sports. Other tenants at the center include Target, Burlington and Marshalls.