Friday, May 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

Hibbett Sports to Open 7,686 SF Store in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Athletics apparel and equipment retailer Hibbett Sports will open a 7,686-square-foot store at Northwest Crossing Shopping Center, a 181,239-square-foot regional power center in northwest Houston. The opening is scheduled for the fall. Jason Gaines of Sturbridge Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Randy Moudry of Moudry Real Estate Advisors represented Hibbett Sports. Other tenants at the center include Target, Burlington and Marshalls.

You may also like

Nordstrom Rack to Open Five New Stores in...

Thornton Tomasetti to Relocate Chicago Office to Fulton...

SRS Negotiates $2.8M Sale of US Bank-Occupied Property...

Northern Nevada Retail Market Sees New Tenants, Significant...

NAP, Nuveen Break Ground on Mixed-Use Redevelopment of...

Ziff Real Estate Partners Sells 18,156 SF Retail...

Nord Group Acquires 248-Unit Apartment Community in North...

Adolfson & Peterson Completes 242,000 SF Office Building...

Brennan Investment Group to Develop 157,300 SF Industrial...