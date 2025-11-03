Monday, November 3, 2025
Carolina Station will span 2,600 acres in Hardeeville, S.C. (Rendering courtesy of HIC Land)
HIC Land Breaks Ground on $300M Master-Planned Development in Hardeeville, South Carolina

by John Nelson

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — HIC Land has begun construction on Carolina Station, a $300 million master-planned development in Hardeeville, about 17 miles north of Savannah, Ga. Situated along U.S. Highway 278, the project will span 2,600 acres in the state’s Lowcountry region.

HIC Land, which originally acquired the historic Morgan tract for $36 million, has partnered with homebuilder D.R. Horton for the development of an undisclosed number of single-family homes within the campus. Carolina Station will also feature more than 650 multifamily units and 95 acres of commercial space, including shops, restaurants and service retailers.

D.R. Horton has committed to invest $8 million to improve the intersection at U.S. Highway 278 and John Smith Road as part of the Carolina Station master plan. The construction timeline of the multi-phase development was not released.

