HIC Land Buys 2,600 Acres in Hardeeville, South Carolina for Future Master-Planned Community

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — HIC Land has acquired 2,600 acres in Hardeeville, a city within the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton metropolitan area, for $36 million. The land had been in the Morgan family for over 100 years before it sold to the the Charleston-based company. HIC Land, along with homebuilding partner D.R. Horton, plans to develop a master-planned community on the tract that will include homes, commercial spaces, amenities, parks, nature trails and sidewalks.

The projected 20-year development is expected to break ground in 2024. As part of the transaction, HIC Land and D.R. Horton will improve the area’s infrastructure, including roads and utilities.