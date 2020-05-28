REBusinessOnline

Hickory Lane Capital Management Signs 2,100 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Hickory Lane Capital Management has signed a 2,100-square-foot office lease for its new headquarters in Manhattan’s Garment District. The firm signed a three-year lease for space on the seventh floor of an office building located at 530 Seventh Ave. The building features a 30,000-square-foot co-working space, which serves as an amenity to all tenants and offers additional office spaces and conference rooms. Brian Neugeboren, Nicole Goetz and Alicia Parente of Savitt Partners represented the undisclosed landlord. Christina Combias of Voro Real Estate represented Hickory Lane.

