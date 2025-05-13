Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Hicks Davis Wynn Renews, Expands Office Lease in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Hicks Davis Wynn has renewed and expanded its office lease in West Houston. The law firm has renewed its 8,509-square-foot lease at 3555 Timmons Lane, a 230,440-square-foot building located within the Greenway Plaza development, and also taken an additional 4,863 square feet of space, bringing its total footprint to 13,372 square feet. Katy Gragg, John Heard and Eric Anderson of Transwestern represented the landlord, Dallas-based Novel Office, in the lease negotiations. Partners Real Estate represented the tenant.

