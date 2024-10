HOUSTON — Hicks Johnson PLLC has signed a 13-year, 21,000-square-foot office lease in downtown Houston. The litigation and arbitration law firm is taking space at 1550 on the Green, a 28-story, 375,000-square-foot building that the owner, international developer Skanska, completed earlier this year. Tyler Garrett and Chrissy Wilson of JLL represented Skanska in the lease negotiations. The deal brings the building to 54 percent occupancy. Hicks Johnson plans to take occupancy in late 2025.