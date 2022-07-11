Hicks Ventures Begins Development of $28M Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility in Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WIS. — Hicks Ventures, a Houston-based privately held development company, has broken ground on a $28 million inpatient rehabilitation facility in central Wisconsin’s Wausau. The 42-bed, 53,000-square-foot project will rise two stories. In addition to rehabilitation services, the facility will also feature an inpatient dialysis suite. The project marks the first in a $100 million joint venture between Hicks and an institutional real estate investment manager formed in January to develop inpatient rehabilitation facilities and behavioral health hospitals.
