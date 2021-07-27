Hicks Ventures Sells Three Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities Across States for $86.8M

Pictured is the Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital in Clarksville, Ind. (Image courtesy of Hicks Ventures)

INDIANA, NORTH DAKOTA AND TEXAS — Hicks Ventures, a Houston-based privately held development company, has sold three net-leased inpatient rehabilitation facilities for a combined $86.8 million. The PAM/Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital in Fargo, N.D., sold to Dallas-based MedProperties. The Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital in Clarksville, Ind., as well as the Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital in El Paso, Texas, sold to Medical Properties Trust Inc. Hicks developed all three properties from 2018 to 2019. Each hospital offers 42 patient beds, including 12 traumatic brain injury centers. Hammond Hanlon Camp represented Hicks in the transactions.