Hicks Ventures, Taconic Capital Complete Renovation of 341,947 SF Houston Office Building

The office building at 1177 W. Loop S. in Houston totals 341,947 square feet.

HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based investment firm Hicks Ventures and New York City-based Taconic Capital has completed the $6 million renovation of 1177 West Loop South, a 341,947-square-foot office building in Houston. The program upgraded the 18-story building’s lobby, conference facilities, common areas, café, fitness center and outdoor patios. Transwestern provides leasing services for the property. Hicks Ventures purchased the building in the spring of 2019 and started the renovation in early 2020.