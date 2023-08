HOUSTON — Locally based developer Hicks Ventures will build Framework @ Block 10, a 200,000-square-foot, mass-timber office building that will be located in Houston’s Katy Freeway East submarket. Gensler designed the six-story project, and Hoar Construction is serving as the general contractor. StructureCraft is the primary engineer, and Transwestern is the leasing agent. Construction, which is expected to last about 18 months, will begin following the execution of the first lease.