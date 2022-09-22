High 5 Entertainment to Open 70,000 SF Venue at The Farm in Allen

High 5 Entertainment expects to open its new venue at The Farm in Allen before the end of next year.

ALLEN, TEXAS — High 5 Entertainment, an Austin-based concept, will open a 70,000-square-foot venue at The Farm in Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use development located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. In addition to craft food and beverages, the entertainment center will feature bowling, laser tag, axe throwing, escape rooms, minigolf and private event spaces. The main facility will span 45,000 square feet, with the outdoor minigolf course accounting for the remaining 25,000 square feet. The opening is slated for fall 2023. JaRyCo is the master developer of The Farm in Allen.