SAN DIEGO — High Bluff Capital Partners, a San Diego-based investor, will assume ownership of a portfolio comprising 81 Hardee’s locations following an auction.

Located in Montana, Wyoming, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina, the restaurants were previously owned by franchisee Summit Restaurant Group, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May of this year.

The transaction is expected to close in August. Dave Dixon will oversee operation of the restaurants.