High Real Estate Buys 154,219 SF Shopping Center in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

POTTSTOWN, PA. — An affiliate of Pennsylvania-based investment firm High Real Estate Group has purchased the 154,219-square-foot Suburbia Shopping Center in Pottstown, about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Built on 25.6 acres in 2003 and anchored by supermarket Giant Food, Suburbia Shopping Center was 85 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Dollar Tree, Starbucks, The UPS Store and Tower Health. Jim Galbally and Patrick Higgins of JLL represented the seller, Gambone Management Co., in the transaction.