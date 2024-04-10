High Street, Daiwa House Top Out 12-Story Apartment Building in Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between High Street Residential and Japanese homebuilder Daiwa House has topped out Rone Residences, a 12-story apartment building in Houston’s River Oaks/Upper Kirby area. Designed by Zeigler Cooper Architects and built by Hoar Construction, Rone Residences offers 209 units in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of roughly 1,400 square feet. Amenities include multiple pools, a fitness center, game lounge, coworking and private conference spaces, a pet park and tenant storage spaces. Rone Residences will also house 2,900 square feet of retail space. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2025.