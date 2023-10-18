Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Mansfield-Urban-Industrial-Park
Mansfield Urban Industrial Park totals 267,622 square feet of industrial space across three buildings.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

High Street Logistics Acquires 267,622 SF Industrial Complex in Mansfield, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — High Street Logistics Properties has acquired Mansfield Urban Industrial Park, a three-building, 267,622-square-foot complex located on the southern outskirts of Fort Worth. Completed in summer 2022, the development was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to a tenant roster with a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.6 years. Building features include 18- to 28-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and speculative office space. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa and Zach Riebe of Newmark represented the seller, Dallas-based developer Longbow Interests, in the transaction.

