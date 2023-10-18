High Street Logistics Acquires 267,622 SF Industrial Complex in Mansfield, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — High Street Logistics Properties has acquired Mansfield Urban Industrial Park, a three-building, 267,622-square-foot complex located on the southern outskirts of Fort Worth. Completed in summer 2022, the development was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to a tenant roster with a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.6 years. Building features include 18- to 28-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and speculative office space. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa and Zach Riebe of Newmark represented the seller, Dallas-based developer Longbow Interests, in the transaction.