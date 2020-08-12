High Street Logistics Acquires 432,000 SF Industrial Facility in Southern New Jersey

High Street Logistics Properties acquired the 432,000 square foot industrial property at 3100 N. Mill Road in Vineland, New Jersey, for $23.2 million.

VINELAND, N.J. — Boston-based investment firm High Street Logistics Properties has acquired a 432,000-square-foot industrial facility located within the 2.7 million-square-foot Vineland Industrial Park, about 40 miles south of Philadelphia. The sales price was $23.2 million. Built in 1989 and expanded in 1997, the cross-dock property is fully leased to Ardagh Glass Inc., a provider of sustainable packing solutions. Building features include 28- to 34-foot clear heights, 24 dock doors, 18 trailer parking spaces, 54 automobile parking space and 110- to 120-foot truck court depths. Michael Hines, Brad Ruppel, Brian Fiumara and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, Vineland Construction, in the transaction. CBRE local market advisors Ken Zirk, Robert Zwengler, Dan McGovern, Paul Touhey and Andrew Green also assisted on the sale.