High Street, MetLife Complete 280-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Philadelphia
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management have completed a 280-unit multifamily project located on the northern outskirts of Philadelphia. Matson Mill is a transit-served property located along the banks of the Schuylkill River in West Conshohocken that offers one-, two and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen with seating areas, fitness center, package handling room, game room and a dog wash station. Hord, Coplan & Macht Inc. designed the project, and IMC Construction served as the general contractor. Rents start at approximately $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom unit.
