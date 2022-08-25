REBusinessOnline

High Street, MetLife Complete 280-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Philadelphia

Matson Mill in West Conshohocken, located along the banks of the Schuylkill River, also offers proximity to public transit lines that connect to downtown Philadelphia.

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management have completed a 280-unit multifamily project located on the northern outskirts of Philadelphia. Matson Mill is a transit-served property located along the banks of the Schuylkill River in West Conshohocken that offers one-, two and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen with seating areas, fitness center, package handling room, game room and a dog wash station. Hord, Coplan & Macht Inc. designed the project, and IMC Construction served as the general contractor. Rents start at approximately $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

