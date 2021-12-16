High Street, Principal Real Estate Break Ground on 363-Unit Multifamily Project in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The first units of Legacy Square in Plano are expected to be available for occupancy in late 2022.

PLANO, TEXAS — A joint venture between High Street Residential and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground on Legacy Square, a 363-unit multifamily project in Plano. Units will be available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with private garages and patios/balconies available in select residences. Amenities will include a pool, courtyard with lounge seating, fitness center, clubroom, business center with conference facilities and four acres of open space. GFF Architects is designing the project, and Andres Construction is the general contractor. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late 2022, with full completion slated for June 2023.