Friday, October 17, 2025
Thorndal-Circle-Darien
Future residents of Thorndal Circle, a new apartment complex in Darien, will have access to extensive green spaces, including a 2.5-acre nature preserve, dog run, walking trails, grilling areas and a curated eco-park.
High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 175-Unit Multifamily Project in Darien

by Taylor Williams

DARIEN, CONN. — High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has broken ground on Thorndal Circle, a 175-unit multifamily project in Darien, located in southern coastal Connecticut. The five-building complex will be situated on an 11-acre site and will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, coworking lounge, fitness center, spa and wellness area, golf simulator and a demonstration kitchen. Construction is scheduled for a mid-2027 completion.

