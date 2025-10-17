High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 175-Unit Multifamily Project in Darien

DARIEN, CONN. — High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has broken ground on Thorndal Circle, a 175-unit multifamily project in Darien, located in southern coastal Connecticut. The five-building complex will be situated on an 11-acre site and will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, coworking lounge, fitness center, spa and wellness area, golf simulator and a demonstration kitchen. Construction is scheduled for a mid-2027 completion.